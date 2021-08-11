28 New Deaths, 3,498 New Cases of COVID L.A. County

August 11, 2021

As Cases at Skilled Nursing Facilities Increase, Public Health Encourage Visitors to be Fully Vaccinated

Throughout the pandemic, medically fragile residents at skilled nursing facilities have been at great risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19. With the high level of COVID-19 spread across L.A. County communities and the nation, cases among staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities have slightly increased. This is in part due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, small numbers of unvaccinated staff and residents and a slight increase in the number of post vaccination infections among those fully vaccinated.

For the week ending August 1, 91 people tested positive for COVID-19: 28 new cases among residents, and 63 new cases among staff. In comparison, the week ending July 25, there were 69 new cases among staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities, and for the previous weeks, an average of 20 new cases were reported. Currently, 86% of residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities are fully vaccinated.

Because unvaccinated healthcare workers, including workers at skilled nursing facilities, are at higher risk for being infected when community transmission is high and the close contact healthcare workers have with very vulnerable patients, Los Angeles County will issue a Health Officer Order that aligns with the State to mandate vaccinations for healthcare workers by September 30. Currently, all unvaccinated staff at skilled nursing facilities, acute care hospitals, and intermediate care facilities are required to test twice weekly.

The State also requires visitors to healthcare facilities, including visiting staff, to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test in the prior 72 hours upon visitation. The Order also mandates masking regardless of vaccination status and recommends a medical-grade mask or double masking be used.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) encourages anyone planning to visit someone in a healthcare facility to do so safely. As a reminder, you must wear a mask for all visitations, and visits should occur outdoors whenever possible. Additional restrictions may apply, so visitors should consult with the facility in advance for further instructions.

Today, Public Health confirms 28 new deaths and 3,498 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 28 new deaths reported today, six people who passed away were over the age of 80, 12 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, four people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and five people died were between the ages of 30 and 49. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach. In the past month, the County averaged around six daily deaths.

To date, Public Health identified 1,335,332 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,833 deaths.

There are 1,573 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized; an increase of 331 people in one week. Last Wednesday, there were 1,242 people hospitalized with COVID-19 illness. Testing results are available for nearly 7,560,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 4.6%.

