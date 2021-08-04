DA Spitzer Hauls in Impressive $790K, $416K More Than Opponent

As crime rises in major cities across the nation, Todd Spitzer is standing up for public safety, standing up for Orange County

Aug. 4, 2021• STAFF REPORT

(ORANGE COUNTY, CA) – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced his campaign committee has raised $790,000 as of the June 30 reporting deadline.

The total raised included contributions from 667 individual donors and was $416,496.58 greater than Spitzer’s next closest opponent. The campaign reported $547,373.35 cash on hand.

As Orange County residents look across the county line to Los Angeles, and other major cities around the country, they are becoming increasingly alarmed by the rising crime, murders, rapes, robberies, and brazen illegal acts being committed in broad daylight.

One of the common underlying factors in areas experiencing out-of-control crime: radical district attorneys, including George Gascon and Chesa Boudin, who have turned the criminal justice system upside down and refuse to hold criminals accountable.

The same anti-public safety movement that propelled Gascon and Boudin into office in Los Angeles and San Francisco has now set its sights on Orange County, and residents are responding with overwhelming support for District Attorney Spitzer and the job he has done protecting Orange County during his first term in office.

As the District Attorney of Orange County, Spitzer has prioritized public safety, stood up for victims, put violent criminals behind bars, and pursued common sense reforms to make the criminal justice system more transparent and accountable.

“I am extremely grateful for the support, and so proud of my fellow neighbors for standing up and fighting back to keep Orange County safe,” said District Attorney Spitzer. “Only a fool would look at the rising crime, rampant homelessness, and deterioration of quality of life in places like Los Angeles and say, ‘gee, we should make Orange County more like that!’”

“Nearly 70% of my opponent’s donors are from outside of Orange County, and he has made it abundantly clear he thinks he can buy this election with the help of the same woke billionaires who have propped up radical, pro-criminal District Attorneys around the country. My opponent has no business coming within 1000 feet of the DA’s office – he is not the person he portrays himself to be, and he will be exposed,” Spitzer concluded.

About Todd

Todd Spitzer has dedicated his life to keeping families safe and was inspired to dedicate his career to public service as an Orange County Supervisor, former California State Assembly Member, and now as the Orange County District Attorney. A champion for public safety, District Attorney Spitzer is recognized as an expert on security issues, whose reputation as an advocate for victims’ rights is respected nationally. Spitzer chaired the ground-breaking campaign for Proposition 9, Marsy’s Law, the nation’s most comprehensive Victim’s Bill of Rights, and served as State Co-Chair for Proposition 83, the nation’s toughest sex offender punishment and control law as well as Proposition 69, which requires the collection of DNA samples from all felons.

Fighting to protect our community, he joint-authored Megan’s Law on the Internet, the landmark legislation requiring the release of public information related to sex offenders and as a former deputy and assistant district attorney he handled complex criminal matters while managing line prosecutors. As Third District Supervisor, he secured Orange County’s first year-round, supportive housing shelter for the homeless, established an Ethics Commission, gained passage of pension reform measures, and strengthened public safety oversight by expanding the Office of Independent Review.

