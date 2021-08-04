Cerritos Towne Center to Hold ‘Stuff The Lockers’ School Supply Drive In August

Aug. 3, 2021

STAFF REPORT



The Cerritos Towne Center, an open-air lifestyle center near Los Angeles, California (www.cerritostc.com), is hosting a “Stuff the Lockers” school supply drive. Guests are asked to help area students and teachers by donating pencils and crayons, colored pencils, markers, folders, spiral notebooks, backpacks, art supplies, USB power adaptors and memory sticks, colored paper, loose-leaf paper, and tote bags; donations can be dropped off at the locker in the Edwards Stadium 10 Courtyard from August 5th through August 23rd during regular business hours. Cerritos Towne Center will distribute the donated supplies to local area schools. After making a donation, Cerritos Towne Center shoppers can fill out a form for a chance to win an iWatch; the iWatch winner will be notified on August 30th. For more details, visit www.cerritostc.com.



The event will be held at Cerritos Towne Center at the Edwards Stadium 10 Courtyard, 12731 Towne Center Drive

Cerritos, CA 90703.

