Rep. McCarthy Protest in Bakersfield: End the Big Lie Mobile Billboard

Constituents use mobile billboard to dub McCarthy “GOP’s lead insurrection apologist,” call him to end Big Lie promotion.

Bakersfield, California — Yesterday, constituents rallied outside Representative Kevin McCarthy’s district office, calling on him to end his dangerous obstruction to the bipartisan investigation into the violent insurrection of January 6th.

They were joined by a mobile billboard, routing through various district locations from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the following artwork:

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: A view of the MoveOn Mobile Billboard during the MoveOn rally at Rep. McCarthy’s office on July 27, 2021 in Bakersfield, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for MoveOn)

The rally came as the House Select Committee investigated the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol with its inaugural hearing yesterday.

In his role as House Minority Leader, Rep. McCarthy refused to seat Republican members of the committee after he:

voted on January 6 to oppose counting certified electoral college votes,

voted against holding Donald Trump accountable for inciting violent insurrection during the impeachment process,

voted against a bipartisan Commission to investigate that deadly violence,

and voted against the creation of a House select committee.

He then refused his opportunity to propose Republican members of the committee, after two of his nominees were rejected for their role in promoting Trump’s election Big Lie.

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Dolores Huerta speaks during the MoveOn rally at Rep. McCarthy’s office on July 27, 2021 in Bakersfield, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for MoveOn)

