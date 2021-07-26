COVID-Related Hospitalizations in Los Angels County Have Nearly Doubled in Two Weeks

1,966 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County and 4 New Deaths Driven by the more aggressive Delta variant, low vaccination rates in certain communities and more intermingling of unmasked individuals, hospitalizations in L.A. County almost doubled in just two weeks, with 745 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Two weeks ago, on Monday, July 12, 372 people were hospitalized. Almost everyone hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County is unvaccinated; Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that more than 97% of patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since January have not been vaccinated. And while post-vaccination infections and hospitalizations can happen, these individuals tend to experience less severe illness because the vaccines are highly protective. Today, Public Health is reporting 4 new deaths and 1,966 new cases of COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths likely reflect reporting delays over the weekend. Of the four new deaths reported today, three people that passed away were over the age of 80, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. To date, Public Health has identified 1,285,771 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,631 deaths. Testing results are available for over 7,261,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 5.2%.