Suspect Caught in Norwalk After High-Speed Chase

The chase started in Barstow.

LOS ANGELES, CA — A suspected car thief led police on a chase across Southern California Friday at times driving on residential sidewalks and ultimately crashing into a fence in Norwalk, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect, who was driving a BMW that was believed to be stolen, was taken into custody in the Norwalk area after leading police on a chase all the way from Barstow. It ended with a crash into a fence in front of a home before 10 a.m. After the crash, the suspect surrendered.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments