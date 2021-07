7/21/21: Man Shot and Killed in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in Lakewood early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred at 12:52 a.m. in the 8200 block of Somerset Boulevard.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

He was not identified.

There was no word on a motive in the killing or any suspect description.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500.

