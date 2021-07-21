7/20/21: Woman’s Death in Bellflower Under Investigation

July 21, 2021

BELLFLOWER (CNS) – Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman in Bellflower, authorities said today.

Deputies responded about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 9700 block of Mayne Street, a block west of Bellflower Blvd., where they found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments