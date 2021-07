Man Fatally Shot in Front of Home in Paramount



Sheriff’s deputies at the scene of the shooting in Paramount. Courtesy OnScene.TV

July 20, 2021

A man was fatally shot Tuesday in front of a home in Paramount.

Sheriffs homicide detectives were called at 12:52 a.m. to the 8200 block of Somerset Boulevard, where they found the wounded man, said Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Jimenez said. His name was not immediately available.

