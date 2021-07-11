Cerritos News RATES   _______________________________________ ST. NORBERT OC ____________________________________

4 New Deaths and 1,113 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 In Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The case numbers and death reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting.

  • 1,113 new COVID-19 cases (1,257,628 cases to date)
  • 4 new deaths due to COVID-19 (24,542 deaths to date)
  • 373 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
  • More than 7,010,000 individuals tested; 16% of all people tested positive

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths

Last 7 Days

Su

7/11

Sa

7/10

   F

  7/9

   Th

     7/8

   W

  7/7

   T

  7/6

   M

    7/5

Daily new cases

*1,113

1,094

1,107

839

515

326

436*

Daily deaths

*4

  8

5

11

8

3

2*

Daily hospitalizations

373

  336

296

275

275

273

284

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

2.5%

 2.4%

2.5%

2.5%

2.3%

2.1%

1.9%

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

