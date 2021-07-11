4 New Deaths and 1,113 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 In Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The case numbers and death reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting.

1,113 new COVID-19 cases (1,257,628 cases to date)

4 new deaths due to COVID-19 (24,542 deaths to date)

373 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

More than 7,010,000 individuals tested; 16% of all people tested positive

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Su 7/11 Sa 7/10 F 7/9 Th 7/8 W 7/7 T 7/6 M 7/5 Daily new cases *1,113 1,094 1,107 839 515 326 436* Daily deaths *4 8 5 11 8 3 2* Daily hospitalizations 373 336 296 275 275 273 284 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 2.5% 2.4% 2.5% 2.5% 2.3% 2.1% 1.9%

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

