4 New Deaths and 1,113 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 In Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The case numbers and death reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting.
|
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths
Last 7 Days
|
|
Su
7/11
|
Sa
7/10
|
F
7/9
|
Th
7/8
|
W
7/7
|
T
7/6
|
M
7/5
|
Daily new cases
|
*1,113
|
1,094
|
1,107
|
839
|
515
|
326
|
436*
|
Daily deaths
|
*4
|
8
|
5
|
11
|
8
|
3
|
2*
|
Daily hospitalizations
|
373
|
336
|
296
|
275
|
275
|
273
|
284
|
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
|
2.5%
|
2.4%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.3%
|
2.1%
|
1.9%
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
