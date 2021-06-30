Pico Rivera Beef Co. Donates Last Cow to Sanctuary Thanks to Songwriter Dianne Warren

JUNE 30, 2021- PICO RIVERA, CA – The last remaining cow from the original heard that escaped earlier last week from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse was found in La Puente Park and returned to the Manning Beef Company. However, this cow’s future will be significantly different from the fate of the other 38 cows that were slaughtered last week because the meat packing company owner has agreed to donate this lone remaining cow to Farm Sanctuary in Acton, CA thanks to Grammy Award winning songwriter Dianne Warren who stepped in once again to save this last holdout cow.

This is the second cow Ms. Warren has saved from the Pico Rivera Meat Packing Company. Joining her was Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona who stepped in an actually negotiated with the business owner to secure the cow’s freedom.

“We are glad to see a positive outcome for the future of this last reaming cow,” said Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona. “I’m personally glad the owner of Manning Beef realized the positive nature of this generous gesture of donating this animal to Farm Sanctuary.”

The remaining cow was located about 10:30 a.m. at San Angelo Park at 245 S San Angelo Ave., a few miles away from where she was first seen several hours before. The cow was captured by the animal control officers from the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center and transported back to Manning Beef Company. The first sighting of the cow was reported at 4:07 a.m. at Durfee Avenue and Peck Road according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cow is currently located at Manning Beef Company. Final arrangements are currently being made to transport the cow to Farm Sanctuary in Acton, California.

