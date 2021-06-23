Job Posting: Staff Accountant, La Mirada

June 23, 2021

Staff Accountant. Req. M.S. in accounting or rel. fields wanted by a business consulting firm. 6 mo. exp. needed. Devel., implement & upgrade financial sys. & controls; organize & update financial records; prep., review monthly, quarterly & year-end financial reports; formulate & monitor budget; perform daily bookkeeping routines; make sure all financial data adheres to current tax laws; & give advice to mgmt. Jobsite: La Mirada, CA. Send resume to Coastal Investment Strategies LLC, 14101 Rosecrans Ave., Unit C, La Mirada, CA 90638.

