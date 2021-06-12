Cerritos News RATES   _______________________________________ ST. NORBERT OC ____________________________________

Over 20 earthquakes, including magnitude-4.6 temblor, strikes Salton Sea

June 12, 2021

(ABC NEWS) A swarm of earthquakes, the strongest of which was a magnitude-4.6 temblor, struck the Salton Sea in Imperial County Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first quake, registering at a magnitude-2.6, struck around 9:27 p.m. at a depth of less than two miles. At least 18 other quakes hit the same area within about 20 minutes.

A magitude-2.6 quake was the last to hit around 10:01 p.m. at a depth of nearly two miles. The weakest ones to strike measured at 2.5.

The quakes occurred in the same region where a magnitude-5.3 quake hit on Saturday.

