California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce Announce the Recipients of the LGBTQ+ Business Awards

June 10, 2021

Awards seek to increase awareness of the LGBTQ+ community’s many contributions to delivering the CHCC’s core mission and improving economic prosperity for Latinos in California

 SACRAMENTO, CA – JUNE 9, 2021-The California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (CHCC) has announced the recipients of its LGBTQ+ Awards. The Business Awards pays tribute to the achievements and advancements that have made a measurable impact on the economic development of our Hispanic communities and is part of the CHCC’s Business Initiative (LGBT+ Initiative) which was launched earlier this month. The initiative is designed to promote an inclusive ecosystem at the CHCC through regional collaboration, maximizing resources, and leadership development. 

 “The LGBTQ+ community has made a significant contribution to advancing California’s business climate and prosperity over the past decade,” said Julian Canete, President & CEO, California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce. “The CHCC wanted to recognize individuals who are leading the many contributions and accomplishments through our first ever LGBTQ+ Business Awards. I would like to personally congratulate each of this year’s recipients and look forward to many more such recognitions.”

 The recipients of the 2021 CHCC LGBTQ+ Awards are:

 Central Region: Jose Suarez, President & General Manager: KCSO/KNSO/KULX, Telemundo, Sacramento, CA

 Northern Region: Elizabeth Owens, Board Member Rainbow Chamber of Commerce of Silicon Valley, Sunnyvale, CA

 Inland Empire Region: Rosa Diaz, CEO, Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, El Centro, CA

 Southern Region: Daniel Morales, Founder, Tapiz Media Group, Los Angeles, CA

 The CHCC has committed to building bridges between its regional Hispanic Chambers, affiliates, and the regional LGBTQ+ chambers or business associations and their members in launching its initiative. The CHCC also recognizes that the inclusion of LGBTQ+ chambers of commerce, business associations, and their members is essential for delivering the CHCC’s core mission and improving economic prosperity for all Latinos in California.

