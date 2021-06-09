LA County Will Cut Animal Services Housing in Gardena

June 9, 2021

Beginning July 1, 2021, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) will no longer provide animal housing services for the City of Gardena.

Effective July 1st, City of Gardena staff will transport found animals to spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center located on 12910 S. Yukon Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250.

Residents are encouraged to contact City of Gardena’s Animal Services Division at (310) 217-6184 for additional information. To report immediate concerns or an animal emergency, call 9-1-1 or the City’s non-emergency line (310) 323-7911.

The City will continue to provide additional information during the transition.

For more information on spcaLA, please visit spcala.com/.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments