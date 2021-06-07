Grab and Go Meals Offered for Free in Pico Rivera

VOLUNTEERS distribute meals at Rivera Park in Pico Rivera. The meals are made available through a program offered by the California Department of Education and the United States Department of Agriculture.

June 7, 2021

Nutritional Grab and Go meals will be available free of charge to children ages 18 and younger this summer at select parks in the City of Pico Rivera.

The meals are made available through a program offered by the California Department of Education and the United States Department of Agriculture.

Meals will be distributed via curbside pick-up between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the following sites every Monday through Friday from June 14 through August 6:

• Pico Park, 9528 Beverly Blvd.

• Rivera Park, 9530 Shade Ln.

• Rio Hondo Park, 8421 San Luis Potosi Pl.

• Smith Park, 6016 Rosemead Blvd.

Parents may pick-up meals on behalf of their children, and there is no application necessary. All Grab and Go meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last.

The City is seeking volunteers to assist with the Summer Meal Program. Volunteers will help with set up, meal distribution, site supervision, and clean up. To volunteer, fill out a Volunteer application available on the City’s website at www.pico-rivera.org and email the completed application to [email protected].

For more information about the program or volunteers, call the City’s Parks and Recreation Department at 562.801.4430.

