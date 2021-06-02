Norwalk Offering Scholarships for Career Training at Adult School

June 2, 2021

Funding provided through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) has made it possible for the City to offer scholarships to low income residents pursuing career and technical training.

The scholarships, ranging from $1,050 to $2,600, will assist with the cost of occupational training in health sciences, medical technology or welding/metal fabrication at Norwalk-La Mirada Adult School (NLMAS).

Scholarships cover tuition costs only, with the student responsible for books, exam supplies and uniforms.

Fall programs at NLMAS begin on August 16, 2021.

To qualify, the applicant must be a Norwalk resident (proof of residency is required), must be 18 years of age or older, and meet income qualifications.

Applications are available online at tinyurl.com/norwalktrainingscholarships. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Appointments are required to submit applications and required documentation.

For more information, please contact the Housing & Neighborhood Development Division at (562) 929-5951.

