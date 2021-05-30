Threat of violence in Lakewood posted on social media

May 30, 2021, 10:45 a.m.

UPDATE: Sources told HMG-CN that the sheriffs are mobilizing at the Lakewood Sheriff’s station to “plan” for the threat.

The Lakewood Sheriff’s Station is aware of the post and the person alleged to have made it. The Sheriff’s Dept. has told Lakewood city officials that they do NOT believe the threat is credible. However, the Sheriff’s Dept. is taking all appropriate steps to quickly address the threat and the person who may have made the social media post, which may not be the person identified in the post.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments