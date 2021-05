May 30, 2021

(KTLA) A motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning in a crash on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Artesia.

The crash occurred about 2:35 a.m on the westbound freeway, west of Shoemaker Avenue, where the biker was reported down in the carpool lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The motorcyclist may have been rear ended by a party bus, the CHP said.