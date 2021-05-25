After 100 Years, LA County Fair is Moving to May in 2022

May 25, 2021

BY BRIAN HEWS

After nearly 100 years of holding the annual Southern California tradition of ooey-gooey delectables on-a-stick, farm animals and carnival thrills in September, the LA County Fair is permanently moving its dates to May beginning in 2022, when the fair celebrates its Centennial.

Next year’s Fair will run Thursdays-Sundays, plus Memorial Day Monday, May 5-30, 2022.

“This is something we have been thinking about for some time,” said Walter M. Marquez, interim CEO of Fairplex in Pomona, home of the county fairgrounds.

Experience the Fair of the past, present and future as the 2022 LA County Fair celebrates the 100th anniversary of the very first Fair held in 1922. From remembering the Fair’s early days of tent expositions to the introduction of midcentury inventions like the Frisbee to the home of the future, the 2022 Fair will embody nostalgia, warmth and good old-fashioned Fair fun.

Although the large-scale Fair was cancelled for 2021, organizers are planning to host a Fair Food experience in late-September. A quiet goodbye to the season we welcomed for the last century.

Those who purchased a 2020 Fair Season Pass Box and held it for the 2021 Fair, will receive a refund for the box. Refunds will be issued by July 16, 2021.

Fair organizers say the cooler May days and nights will be more conducive to fairgoers. Also, moving the fair to May aligns it with the celebration of Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day and the summer kickoff of barbecues and national pride on Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s a perfect time to present our annual celebration — kids are preparing for the end of the school year, families are planning for weekends and the weather will be perfect,” Marquez said.

