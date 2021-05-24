LAUSD to open for in-person learning 5 days a week, with option to continue remote learning

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest school district in the country, plans to fully reopen for in-person learning in the fall.

Superintendent Austin Beutner made the announcement during a briefing Monday morning in which he outlined what the upcoming school year will look like.

“While we are looking forward to welcoming all students back to schools in August, for students who are unable or choose not to participate at schools for in-person instruction, an online option must remain in place for the next school year,” he said.

When students return, they will be on campus five days a week for a full day of instruction. Middle school and high school students will change classrooms for each class period, which hasn’t been done in L.A. since March 2020.