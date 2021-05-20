Gascon Recall Officially Underway, County Registrar Approves Petitions for Public Circulation

Victims and Los Angeles residents are fighting for justice and the safety of their communities

(LOS ANGELES, CA) – Petitions for the recall of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon have been approved by the Los Angeles County Registrar and are now available for public circulation and signature gathering. The petitions will be available for download at recallgeorgegascon.com/petition within the next twenty-four hours.

To successfully trigger a recall election, proponents must collect 579,062 signatures from registered voters in Los Angeles County (10 percent of the total number of registered voters) within a 160-day period. The deadline for signature collection is October 27, 2021. If successful, a recall election would likely take place in 2022.

“George Gascon got elected by disguising a radical, dangerous, and pro-criminal agenda as ‘criminal justice reform,’ but that’s not what he is doing,” said Desiree Andrade, organizer and spokesperson for the Recall George Gascon campaign. “What he failed to mention was that he would cater to the most heinous offenders in our society at the expense of victims and let cold-blooded killers back onto our streets. We have no choice but to seek Gascon’s immediate removal from office because his twisted social experiment is jeopardizing the safety of our communities and revictimizing victims and their families all over again.”

“The outpouring of support for the recall movement and our fight to bring justice for victims has truly been amazing and is growing everyday as more residents learn about the destructive real-world impacts of Gascon’s policies,” said Tania Owen, Co-Chair for the Recall George Gascon campaign. “George Gascon has turned his back on victims and is failing to protect his constituents, so we are taking matters into our own hands. If you want to help make our community a safer place, please visit recallgeorgegascon.com and sign up to volunteer, donate, or download a petition – we are going to need all of the support and volunteer efforts we can get to be successful.”

Recall organizers – Victims of Violent Crime for the Recall of District Attorney Gascon – will be hosting a press conference at the Los Angeles Hall of Justice in the coming days to formally kick-off the petition drive.

The grass roots effort to recall George Gascon is supported by crime victims and their families, victims’ rights advocates, former law enforcement officials, and current and former prosecutors, including: Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, former Los Angeles District Attorney Steve Cooley, former Los Angeles City Councilman Dennis Zine, former Los Angeles County Supervisor Michael Antonovich, Commissioner of Arcadia Burton Brink, former National Director for the Office for Victims of Crime John W. Gillis, Retired Deputy Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department Bob Green, Mayor of Palmdale Steve Hofbauer, leading expert in rescuing child sex trafficking victims Dr. Lois Lee, former Assistant City Prosecutor for the City of Long Beach Timothy O’Reilly, Mayor of Lancaster R. Rex Parris, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, and many others.

In addition, a growing number of City Councils across Los Angeles County have passed votes of no confidence against George Gascon, including:

Whittier

Beverly Hills

Rosemead

La Mirada

Lancaster

Pico Rivera

Covina

Santa Clarita

Azusa

Santa Fe Springs

Diamond Bar

Redondo Beach

Arcadia

Manhattan Beach

For the latest updates on the Recall George Gascon campaign, or to volunteer, download a petition, or contribute, please visit recallgeorgegascon.com.

