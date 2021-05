Man Shot To Death In Riverfront Park In Maywood

May 18, 2021

(MAYWOOD ) – A man was shot and killed at Riverfront Park in Maywood late Monday night.

The shooting was reported at 10:49 p.m. in the 5000 block of Slauson Avenue.

There was no suspect information or a motive.

