May 2-9, 2021 Cerritos and La Mirada Crime Summary

May 14, 2021

La Mirada

NOTABLE ARRESTS

• During a traffic stop near the intersection of Leffingwell Rd. and La Mirada Blvd. a suspect was found to be in possession of an illegal firearm.

• Seven suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

• A suspect was arrested after threatening a victim with a knife during an argument on the 14800 block of Faceta Dr. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

• A suspect threw a cement block at the victim’s leg on the 15900 block of Valley View Ave. The suspect was detained by a passerby and arrested. The victim was treated for her injuries.

RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY

• A late-night burglary was reported on the 12700 block of Bluefield Ave. The exact loss is yet to be determined.

VEHICLE BURGLARY

• An early morning burglary was reported on the 15500 block of Heron Ave.

GRAND THEFT

• A late-night theft of merchandise was reported on the 15200 block of Rosecrans Ave.

• Unauthorized credit card transactions were reported on the 15700 block of Valley View Ave.

GRAND THEFT AUTO

• A truck was reported stolen on the 14800 block of Northam St.

• A SUV was reported stolen on the 14000 block of Salada Rd.

Cerritos

RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY

5/08-11800 Blk. Monroe St., garage open/cell phone, sunglasses, tents stolen.

5/07-19100 Blk. Martha Ave.., sliding glass door unlocked costume jewelry, house keys stolen.

5/3 – 12600 Blk. Park St., rear sliding glass door smashed misc. jewelry stolen.

BURGLARY OTHER

5/7 – 12700 Blk. Towne Center

Dr., store door open for business large quantities of body lotion, body soap, scented candles, perfume sets stolen.

5/1 to 5/4 – 17900 Blk. Crusader Ave., storage facility door, no sign of forced entry, wrapping material stolen.

4/30 – 5/3 – 6400 Blk. Bloomfield Ave., business, shipping container removed, large quantity of light fixtures

GRAND THEFT

5/8 – 10900 Blk. Alondra Bl., store, power tools stolen.

5/4 – 11100 Blk. 183rd St., store designer

5/7 – 5/8 – 11100 Blk. James Pl., catalytic converter stolen.

5/6 – 16700 Blk. Norwalk Bl. ABC school district catalytic converter stolen.

