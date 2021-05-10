Weekend Closure of I-5 in Downey

Click on image to enlarge.

55-Hour Weekend Closures of I-5 in Downey for Bridge Deck Repair Work

LOS ANGELES – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a series of 55-hour weekend closures of northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) in Downey for bridge deck repair work. Crews will be cleaning bridge decks, removing concrete from bridge decks and repairing portions of the bridge.

The closures are part of two 55-hour closures that will be conducted on I-5 in Downey in Los Angeles County. Paramount Blvd. will be completely closed underneath I-5 during these closures. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

Friday, May 14 at 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday, May 17

Full closure of Paramount Blvd. underneath I-5

NB I-5 on-ramp at Paramount Boulevard will be closed

Three out of four lanes will remain open for through traffic on NB I-5 freeway in this area

Friday, May 21 at 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday, May 24

Full closure of Paramount Blvd. underneath I-5

SB I-5 off-ramp to Paramount Boulevard will be closed

Three out of four lanes will remain open for through traffic on SB I-5 freeway in this area

Motorists will be detoured from Paramount Blvd. to Telegraph Rd., Slauson Ave. and Rosemead/Lakewood Blvd. to reach their destinations. Some closures may start and end later. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.

The work is part of a $3.1 million project that will preserve 24 bridges along I-5 and is funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. This project will improve bridge health, improve safety, enhance ride-quality and extend the service life of the structures. The work involves applying bridge deck sealing, replacing joint seals, closure pour reconstruction and polyester overlay. The project is scheduled to be in construction from winter 2021 to summer 2022.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments