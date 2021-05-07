Buccaneer Bay Set to Open for Summer Season

Buccaneer Bay officially will kick off the summer season on Saturday, May 29.

Family and friends can enjoy the waterpark which features a lazy river, three water slides, a children’s play structure, spray pad areas, and two new waterslides including a six-lane mat-rider and two aquatubes slides.

These additions to the waterpark have been the newest features since the grand opening in 2007.

Splash! Buccaneer Bay will be open daily through Friday, August 6 and on the weekends through Sunday, September 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

It will be required to purchase a single day admission pass online and there will be no walk-up registration, along with no sales of season passes at this time.

The use of face coverings will be mandatory throughout the park, unless actively eating/drinking in designated dining areas, or in a setting that would cause face covering to become wet.

Safety measures, including social distancing will be observed.

Staff will also be enforcing a clear bag policy to minimize direct touching of guest items.

For additional information, please visit splashlamirada.com or call (562) 902-3191.

