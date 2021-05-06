Cerritos News _______________________________________ RATES _______________________________________ ST. NORBERT OC

Socialize

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell to Host Veterans Food Drive-Thru Distribution

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Los Angeles County Supervisor, Holly J. Mitchell, representing the Second District,  is partnering with the County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and the Culver City Recreation & Community Services Department to host a Veterans Food Drive-Thru Distribution on Saturday May 8, 2021 from 10am to 12pm. Food will be donated by SEE-LA. Following safety guidelines, volunteers will be on-site to guide and place groceries directly into vehicles. The Veteran Peer Access Network will also be present  to share resources for veterans and military families.

WHO:       

  • Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell 
  • County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
  • Culver City Recreation & Community Services Department SEE-LA 

WHAT:    

  • Free food drive-thru distribution for Veteran’s and military families 
  • Resources for veterans and military families 

WHERE: 

Culver City Senior Center 

4095 Overland Ave, Culver City, CA 90232 

WHEN:   

Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 10am to 12pm 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.