LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell to Host Veterans Food Drive-Thru Distribution

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Los Angeles County Supervisor, Holly J. Mitchell, representing the Second District, is partnering with the County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and the Culver City Recreation & Community Services Department to host a Veterans Food Drive-Thru Distribution on Saturday May 8, 2021 from 10am to 12pm. Food will be donated by SEE-LA. Following safety guidelines, volunteers will be on-site to guide and place groceries directly into vehicles. The Veteran Peer Access Network will also be present to share resources for veterans and military families.

WHO:

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell

County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

Culver City Recreation & Community Services Department SEE-LA

WHAT:

Free food drive-thru distribution for Veteran’s and military families

Resources for veterans and military families

WHERE:

Culver City Senior Center

4095 Overland Ave, Culver City, CA 90232

WHEN:

Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 10am to 12pm

