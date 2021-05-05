Landlords and Renters Share Personal Stories of Financial Hardship

Rent relief appointments continue at select locations in Los Angeles County

BAKERSFIELD, CA, May 5, 2021 — Since the launch of CityServe’s Eviction Prevention Starting Point, hundreds of landlords and renters have requested appointments for rent relief and have shared personal stories of financial hardship amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has affected every livelihood in one way or another and no two stories are the same,” said Crissy Sanchez-Cochran, Director of Communications, CityServe. “As our enrollers sit down to walk landlords and renters through the application process, they share their story of hardship. We are honored to serve the community alongside the local church to help people through a difficult time so they can get the help they need.”

Landlords with unpaid rent and tenants with past-due rent are encouraged to apply for rent relief as soon as possible. Here are some situations that lead individuals to request an appointment for financial assistance.

“Despite multiple olive branches extended to the tenant, no rents have been paid since COVID.” -Raymond

“I was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was hospitalized for 3 months. It financially affected me due to not being able to return to work. I still have many complications preventing me from working and I’m a few months behind on rent.” –Ana

“My husband was laid off at the beginning of the pandemic. I was the only source of income and it wasn’t enough to cover the rent.” -Brenda

“Due to COVID-19, I am in a financial crisis and having trouble paying my bills because I am working less hours.” -Gina

CityServe’s Eviction Prevention Starting Point is a program that helps landlords and renters start on the path to receive financial assistance through the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program. To start the application process, landlords and renters must request an appointment at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention.

Application appointments will be scheduled for 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.. on Tuesdays at the following location:

City of Refuge, 4623 Durfee Ave., Pico Rivera, CA 90660

Application appointments will be scheduled for 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.. on Thursdays at the following locations:

Huntington Park First Assembly of God, 3300 E. Florence, Huntington Park, CA

Lighthouse Assembly of God, 38500 9th St, Palmdale, CA

Port City Church, 24919 S. Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, CA

Application appointments will be scheduled for 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.. on Fridays at the following locations:

Faith Works Church, 16401 S. Western Ave, Gardena, CA

Those seeking financial assistance can also call the administrative manager, Samantha Smith, directly at (725) 780-6963. For assistance in spanish, call Devon Pozo, (661) 583-3222.

HOW IT WORKS

Landlords can receive 80% of past-due rent accrued between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. To receive reimbursement, landlords must agree to waive the remaining 20% of unpaid rent.

Paying 25% of past-due rent by June 30, 2021, can help keep renters in their homes under the extended eviction protections provided in SB91 . Eligible renters whose landlords choose not to participate in the program may still apply on their own. Those eligible can receive 25% of unpaid rent accrued between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, through a direct payment to their landlord. If a landlord refuses the direct payment, 25% can be paid to the renter to help them pay the missed rent to their landlord by June 30, 2021.

Eligible renters can also receive help paying future rent, equal to 25% of their monthly amount to help them stay in their homes, and 100% of up to 12 months of unpaid or future utility bills.

About CityServe

CityServe is a collaborative network of churches and community leaders connected to help those in need live better lives. CityServe empowers the local church to fulfill its purpose to overcome despair and transform lives by resourcing them with tangible goods and capacity building. CityServe brings the church to the table to address community challenges by offering long-lasting relationships that lead to transformation and has been designated a “Community of Faith and Opportunity” by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Since the food box program launched, the CityServe collaborative network has distributed over 15 million Farmers to Families food boxes to the “Last Mile of Need.” For more information about CityServe and its initiatives, please visit www.cityservenetwork.com or on social platforms @cityservenetwork.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments