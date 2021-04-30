Over 1,000 vaccines administered by Cerritos clinics

CLINIC: L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn at a recent vaccine clinic held at the Cerritos Civic Center in April.

April 30, 2021

STAFF REPORT

The City of Cerritos offered several COVID-19 vaccination clinics in April, resulting in more than 1,000 shots being administered.

On April 21, a vaccination clinic hosted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council with support from Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn was held at the Cerritos Civic Center.

A total of 665 doses of the Pfizer vaccine was administered to people age 16 and older.

The second dose will be given on Wednesday, May 12.

On April 9, 240 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered at a vaccine clinic held at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA).

The second dose will be administered at the CCPA on Friday, April 30.

A total of 115 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered on April 19 at a vaccine clinic held at the Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park.

The second dose will be administered at the Senior Center on Monday, May 10.

