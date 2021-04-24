Deadly Police Shooting in Hollywood Shuts Down Sunset Boulevard

A person was dead on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood Saturday, with Los Angeles police confirming a police shooting had taken place.

The shooting took place at 2:37 p.m., according to the LAPD.

Newschopper4 was over the scene around 2:45 p.m., with a lot of blood on the street as the body was being covered up with a white sheet on Sunset Boulevard. The world famous street was temporarily shut down in both directions near Fairfax Avenue, with a large police presence.

A black vehicle with several stickers had its back bumper making contact with a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle, and that LAPD unit displayed a damaged driver’s side window–consistent with a shooting.

The LAPD confirmed a police shooting took place but did not immediately provide any details on what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured or killed.

Streets in the area were temporarily closed related to the shooting and remained shut down as of 6 p.m., as an investigation was ongoing.