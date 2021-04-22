Gas leak in Downey near Rives & Stewart and Gray

An emergency notification that was sent to smartphones and other mobile devices on Thursday afternoon urged residents to avoid the scene of a gas leak in Downey.

It was not immediately clear which agency sent the alert shortly after 12:30 p.m., which said the incident occurred near the intersection of Rives Avenue and Stewart and Gray Road.

“An explanation of why that alert was received beyond the affected area or the border of the 12.57 square mile city (approximately 13 miles southeast of downtown #LosAngeles), would have to come from @CityOfDowney emergency officials,” a tweet from the Los Angeles Fire Department’s “#LAFD Talk” Twitter account said.

The LAFD’s tweet noted that the city of Downey is in the jurisdiction of the Downey Fire Department and the Southern California Gas Company.

