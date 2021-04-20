Cerritos News _______________________________________ DUSD _______________________________________ Bridge

Socialize

Lakewood to Hold Vaccine Clinic for 16+

Lakewood residents age 16 or older are invited to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination at Palms Park in Lakewood on Wednesday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This clinic will provide the Pfizer vaccination.

The vaccination is free, regardless of insurance or citizenship. You will never be asked about your immigration status.

Insurance is not required, but bring your card if you do have insurance coverage. Photo identification is also required.

SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT NOW

Appointments are strongly recommended. As appointment slots fill up, more will be added, so if you don’t see an appointment slot now, check back later.

Make your appointment online.

If you need help making an online appointment, please call Lakewood City Hall at 562-866-9771, extension 2408.

On-site registration is also available.

LOCATION

Palms Park

12305 207th St.

Lakewood, CA 90715

Once you receive your first dose, be sure to sign up for your second dose before leaving Palms Park.

ELIGIBILITY

People age 16 and older.

The clinic is hosted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council, with assistance from the City of Lakewood. Vaccines are administered by the Center for Family Health and Education.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.