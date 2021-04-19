PACIFIC CITY TO HOST MOTHER’S DAY POP-UP FLOWER SHOP AND PHOTO OP

April 19, 2021

WHAT: Pacific City, an open-air, lifestyle shopping, dining and entertainment across from the iconic Huntington Beach Pier in Huntington Beach, California (www.gopacificcity.com), invites the community to a one-day pop-up flower shop and photo opportunity on Tuesday, May 4th, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Conveniently located on the Level 1 paver patio near Tommy Bahama, this springtime pop-up flower shop can create a breathtaking Mother’s Day bouquet from its incredible array of beautiful and aromatic flowers. While there, children can have a free Polaroid picture taken, then build their own picture frame, a gift mom will treasure for years to come. To learn more, visit www.gopacificcity.com/events.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 4th: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE: Pacific City

Event Held on Level 1 Paver Patio (Near Tommy Bahama)

21010 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

www.gopacificcity.com

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments