Hawaiian Gardens Extends HG Cares Vaccination Center

April 19, 2021

The local vaccination site will operate for at least 4 more weeks

The City of Hawaiian Gardens has announced that it will extend the operations of the HG Cares Vaccination Center for at least four more weeks beginning today, April 19, 2021.

On April 12, 2021, the City, in partnership with Wesley Health Centers, Speaker Anthony Rendon, Cerritos College, and the ABC Unified School District, launched the HG Cares Vaccination Center at the C. Robert Lee Activity Center (located at 21815 Pioneer Blvd. in Hawaiian Gardens). The center operates from 11am – 5pm Monday through Friday, by appointment only and is open to LA County residents aged 16 and up.

The center has proved valuable in increasing local vaccination rates, and will continue to distribute 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per day through at least May 14, 2021, with the possibility to extend further if demand remains high. Seniors and people with disabilities living in Hawaiian Gardens may also receive free transportation to their appointment if needed by calling (562) 420-2641 ext 241.

“We are so glad to be able to continue offering this resource to our residents that is close to home and makes it convenient for them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” says Luis Roa, Mayor of Hawaiian Gardens. “It’s crucial in protecting our community and returning to life as normal.”

Those interested in learning more about the HG Cares Vaccination Center making an appointment can visit HGCity.org/vaccine or call 562-855-2000.

