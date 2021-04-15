Cerritos Towne Center Invites Residents to Share Their Favorite Memories With Mom for a Chance to Win $300

April 15, 2021

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Cerritos Towne Center, an open-air lifestyle center near Los Angeles, California (www.cerritostc.com), invites the community to share their photos depicting a favorite memory with their mom for a chance to win a $300 prize package. Entries will be accepted now through May 5th. Must be 18 or older to enter and win. One lucky winner will be randomly selected and contacted via email on May 7th; the winner must reply within 48 hours or forfeit the prize, and another winner will be selected. No purchase or payment is required. To learn more, or to enter the contest, visit cerritostc.com/contests/memories-with-mom-giveaway.

WHEN: Now – May 5th (Winner will be notified on May 7th)

WHERE: Cerritos Towne Center

Contest Held Online

12731 Towne Center Drive

Cerritos, CA 90703

www.cerritostc.com

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments