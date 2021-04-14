Rent relief appointments in LA County

April 14, 2021 — CityServe has launched its Eviction Prevention Starting Point, a program that helps landlords and renters start on the path to receive financial assistance through the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program. To start the application process, landlords and renters must request an appointment at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention.Those seeking financial assistance can also call the administrative manager, Samantha Smith, directly at (725) 780-6963.

Application appointments will be scheduled for 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 22nd at the following locations:

City of Refuge Ministries, 4623 Durfee Ave, Pico Rivera, CA

Huntington Park First Assembly of God, 3300 E. Florence, Huntington Park, CA

Faith Works Church, 16401 S. Western Ave, Gardena, CA

Lighthouse Assembly of God, 38500 9th St, Palmdale, CA

Port City Church, 24919 S. Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, CA

“No one should lose their home because of the effects of the pandemic,” said Karl Hargestam, Executive Director of CityServe Network. “The process to get assistance can be complicated and overwhelming, so we make it easy by guiding them at the starting point so they get on the path to stay in their homes.”

Based on estimates provided by California state court officials, “Landlords are expected to file 240,000 new eviction cases — twice what occurs in a typical year,” according to a recent report by the LA Times. CityServe enrollers will explain the process, outline required documents, schedule the application appointment, and be the helping hand needed so individuals can keep their homes.

HOW IT WORKS

Landlords can receive 80% of past-due rent accrued between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. To receive reimbursement, landlords must agree to waive the remaining 20% of unpaid rent.

Paying 25% of past-due rent by June 30, 2021, can help keep renters in their homes under the extended eviction protections provided in SB91 . Eligible renters whose landlords choose not to participate in the program may still apply on their own. Those eligible can receive 25% of unpaid rent accrued between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, through a direct payment to their landlord. If a landlord refuses the direct payment, 25% can be paid to the renter to help them pay the missed rent to their landlord by June 30, 2021.

Eligible renters can also receive help paying future rent, equal to 25% of their monthly amount to help them stay in their homes, and 100% of up to 12 months of unpaid or future utility bills.

