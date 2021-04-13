UPDATE: Vaccination clinic in Hawaiian Gardens offering Moderna/Pfizer vaccine; open to Lakewood residents

Lakewood residents are invited to make an appointment for the vaccination at a clinic to be held in Hawaiian Gardens on April 12-16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic will use the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, not the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

Appointments are required. The vaccination is free. Insurance is not required, but bring your card if you do have insurance coverage. Photo identification is also required.

SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT NOW

Visit www.hgcity.org/vaccine for all the details and to schedule an appointment.

Or:

Call 562-855-2000 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also use the links below to make your appointment for a specific date and time slot:

Tuesday, April 13: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13: 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14: 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 15: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, April 15: 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Friday, April 16: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, April 16: 12:30 to 5 p.m

LOCATION

C. Robert Lee Activity Center

21815 Pioneer Boulevard

Hawaiian Gardens

ELIGIBILITY

People age 18 and over living or working in Hawaiian Gardens, Lakewood, Artesia and Cerritos will get priority.

