FEMA: Vaccinations Available at Cal. State LA NOW

FEMA  sent out a release:

Immediate vaccination appointments are currently available for 50+ adults at Cal State LA if you are interested in receiving a vaccination go to

myturn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255 to register. In its final push FEMA and CALOES are pushing to get everyone vaccinated.

