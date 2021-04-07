DINE LATINO Restaurant Week Launches to Help Latino Restaurants Recover from COVID19 Losses

(L) Celebrity Chef and Social Media Influencer Tati Polo cuts the ribbon with (R) Lilly Rocha, LRA Executive Director.

Los Angeles, CA APRIL 6, 2021 – The Latino Restaurant Association (LRA), a national non-profit, today launched DINE LATINO Restaurant Week 2021, an initiative that showcases the depth and diversity of Latino restaurants in the Los Angeles region. The program was designed to help entice customers to patronize local Latino restaurants where they can savor their favorite Latin cuisine. DINE LATINO Restaurant Week will be held two different weeks this year beginning Tuesday, April 6 through Sunday, April 11, 2021, and a second week during Latino Heritage Month, from Tuesday, September 28 through Sunday, October 3, 2021. There are more than 80 restaurants participating in the event.

“In addition to driving customers to their favorite or new Latin food restaurant, the DINE LATINO initiative helps raise awareness of inequality in the industry while promoting Latino restaurants” stated Lilly Rocha, CEO, Latino Restaurant Association. “Latino restaurants have been hard hit twice, once by the pandemic and the fact they haven’t received anywhere near their fair share of PPP funds available to effected restaurants. . DINE LATINO Restaurant Week is designed to lure customers back to their favorite Latin restaurants to indulge in their favorite cuisine,” Rocha continued.

Participating restaurants will be offering a special “DINE LATINO” prix fixed menu for lunch, dinner, or both. Restaurants can register for free at the LRA website (latinorestaurantassociation.org/dinelatino). This is a national program, although the LRA is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

The DINE LATINO Restaurant Week program is free to all restaurants. Restaurants do not have to be members of the association to participate. Restaurants are asked to share fun photos and videos on their social media feeds to provide additional content and increase visibility. In addition to this FREE Program, the Latino Restaurant Association also offers other free resources helpful to all restaurants. Additional information can be found on the LRA website at: www.latinorestaurantassociation.org and to follow the Latino Restaurant Association on Instagram: www.instagram.com/latinorestaurantassociation/

About the Latino Restaurant Association:

The 800+member-based Latino Restaurant Association is dedicated to promoting and supporting all types of Latino restaurant businesses and their auxiliaries to ensure the equitable economic growth of the Latino restaurant sector. As a member association we work to bring out member community together to advocate for critical issues impacting our industry. We provide resources and educational opportunities to support effective business practices. The LRA strives to create an all-inclusive Latino restaurant platform for the country.

