Inglewood Native Supports Navy Rescue Off the Coast of Hawaii

From left to right, LT Kevin Lois, pilot, HSM-37, LT Michael Dilenschneider, pilot, HSM-37, AWR3 Christopher Ashenfelder, HSM-37, Senor Operator/Rescue Swimmer, AWR2 Bruce Estaya, HSM-37, Sensor Operator/Rescue Swimmer

By Stephanie Fox, U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach • April 1, 2021

HONOLULU – Petty Officer 2nd Class Bruce Estaya, a native of Inglewood, California, assisted in the rescue of an overdue boater in the waters off Oahu, Hawaii Friday.

According to a Navy news release, “The ‘EasyRiders’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 (HSM-37) provided search and rescue support to Coast Guard aircrew and surface vessels after a fishing vessel and the embarked personnel were reported overdue the evening of March 25.”

Naval aircrew located the boater following an overnight search and transported him to a local civilian medical center to receive treatment.”

“It has always been my dream to conduct Rescue Operations for the Navy; since joining I’ve always wanted to be the one to help people,” said Estaya. “Since joining HSM-37, I have been granted many opportunities to do so and I will continue my efforts to help those in need as an aircrewman.”

“I am extremely proud of the way my sailors and the entire ‘EasyRider’ team worked together to render aid during this search and rescue,” said Navy Cmdr. Matthew Martin, HSM-37’s commanding officer. “Working side-by-side with the Coast Guard was key in our ability to locate and rescue the fisherman.”

U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered Fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready assets to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments