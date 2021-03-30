Border Patrol canine sniffs out fentanyl hidden in burritos

YUMA, Ariz. – A Yuma Sector Border Patrol canine sniffed out several packages of fentanyl pills that were hidden inside burritos Monday at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint.

BP agents found five pounds of fentanyl

stuffed inside of burritos.

A canine handler referred the male driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area at approximately 3 p.m., after his canine partner alerted to the vehicle. While in secondary, the canine alerted to a black backpack that was located inside the vehicle. Agents searched the backpack and discovered several small packages containing fentanyl pills that were stuffed inside breakfast burritos.

The packages of fentanyl had a combined weight of just over five pounds with an estimated street value of nearly $60,000.

A 37-year-old Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident was arrested and the fentanyl was seized and processed per CBP guidelines.

Smugglers are under the false assumption that they can disguise drugs within food to throw off canines and their handlers. On the contrary, canines have the ability to detect a target odor among a myriad of other odors.