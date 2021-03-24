L.A. County Sheriff’s Will Resume Parking Enforcement April 1

March 24, 2021

Beginning APRIL 01, 2021 the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Parking Enforcement Detail will again ENFORCE ALL PARKING VIOLATIONS and reinstate the issuance of street sweeping citations, expired registration citations, as well as, towing vehicles that have been warned via a “Red Tag” or any other vehicle in violation of the parking laws of the State of California as well as the County of Los Angeles.

To avoid receiving a parking citation or having a vehicle towed, we urge drivers to be mindful of this change.

RESUMED ENFORCEMENT WILL INCLUDE:

Street sweeping: All streets with posted signs for street sweeping will be enforced, per 15.20.07(2) LACVC,

Expired registration: Vehicles with expired registration will be cited for 4000(a)(1)CVC; registrations expired in excess of six months, in violation of 4000(a)(1) CVC, will be towed, per 22651 (o)(1)(A) CVC.

Indigent Payment Plan: Anyone in need of financial assistance to pay citations can make arrangements through the following: Phone: (866) 561-9744

Online: www.lasheriffparking.com

Mail: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

P.O. Box 30629

Los Angeles, CA 90030-0629

Red tag warnings: Red tag warnings will be issued to vehicles parked within the public right-of-way not displaying signs of movement, such as excessive dirt, spider webs, and debris underneath and around the tires, flat tires, missing parts, and vandalism.

If a vehicle has not been moved after 72 hours’ notice has been given, a citation for Abandonment Prohibited – 22523(a)(b) CVC will be issued and the vehicle will be towed immediately, per 22651(k) CVC.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments