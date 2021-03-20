Sources: ‘Jane Doe’ in Sen. Archuleta Harassment Suit is Friné Medrano, Former DeLeon Staffer

Friné Medrano

BY BRIAN HEWS • March 20, 2021

HMG-CN has learned from several sources that the Jane Doe in the Archuleta harassment lawsuit is the senator’s former District Director Friné Medrano.

Medrano is alleging in her lawsuit she was forced to quit due to Archuleta’s continuing sexual harassment and discriminatory treatment by other male staff members.

In a statement Archuleta said that the allegations are “completely and categorically false.”

“My entire career, I have supported the right of every Californian to feel safe, valued and protected in the workplace,” the statement read. “While I would never knowingly mistreat or disrespect a female employee, I believe in their absolute right to come forward and be heard if and when they believe that standard has been violated.

Every voice has value. That’s why, from the beginning, I fully and wholeheartedly cooperated with the Senate’s independent investigation into the events in question and was prepared to stand by the outcome. It’s unfortunate for everyone involved that those independent proceedings were interrupted by this lawsuit.”

One source told HMG-CN that Medrano could be seen at several public events attempting to grab Archuleta’s arm and hand, with Archuleta immediately admonishing and brushing her off.

I told Bob she was trouble,” said one source, a close friend who who attended several Archuleta public events.

Another source told HMG-CN that the “Rubio sisters are mad that Archuleta did not endorse a family candidate, and now they want to take his seat.”

In 2018, Medrano ran for the 58th Assembly district encompassing the cities of Artesia, Bell Gardens, Bellflower, Cerritos, Commerce, Downey, Montebello, Norwalk, and Pico Rivera, but lost to perennial candidate Cristina Garcia.

She also ran for Downey City Council in 2016 and lost.

Of interest is that Medrano was selected as a delegate by Archuleta in January 2019, included on a slate that beat Cristina Garcia’s slate.

Also on her Linkedin account, Medrano lists her current employee as Archuleta’s office.

Screenshot taken Saturday March 20.

Archuleta said, “the lawsuit manufactures a whole new layer of gratuitous allegations, which were not raised until litigation was chosen as the way to go — and which are completely and categorically false. I look forward now to disproving those allegations in court.”

Several texts into Ms. Medrano asking to confirm or deny she is the Jane Doe were not answered.

