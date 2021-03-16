Massive explosion reported in Ontario, prompting response from firefighters and police

A massive explosion was reported in Ontario on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a response from emergency personnel.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the area of South San Antonio Avenue and West Maple Street, sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

We are aware of the loud explosion that was heard recently,” a brief statement from the city’s official Twitter account said. “The Ontario Police Department and the Ontario Fire Department are investigating it. Please stay clear of the area.”

The cause of the explosion and any possible injuries were not immediately confirmed.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments