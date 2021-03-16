Majority Leader of Kansas State Senate arrested

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop (R) was arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving under the influence.

The Republican state lawmaker was booked into the Shawnee County jail on Tuesday at approximately 3:55 a.m., according to jail records. He is charged with driving under influence of drugs or alcohol, fleeing or attempting to flee from a law enforcement officer, speeding and improperly crossing a divided highway.

Suellentrop, who is from Wichita, Kan., is being held on a $1,000 bond, according to multiple reports.

e has served in the state’s legislature since 2009 and became the state’s Senate majority leader last year. Online records do not list a court date for the lawmaker nor additional information on his arrest.

Suellentrop served as a member of the Kansas House of Representatives representing District 105 from 2009 to 2013 and District 91 from 2013 to 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments