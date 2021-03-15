LA County Residents 16-64 with Underlying Health Conditions Now Eligible for Vaccine

FROM SUPERVISOR JANICE HAHN
Today we hit yet another turning point in LA County’s mass COVID-19 vaccination effort as well as our collective fight against this virus: LA County residents ages 16 to 64 with certain serious underlying health conditions are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
This includes those who have:
Pregnant women and unhoused people are also included in this new expansion.
If you have a serious health condition not listed here, you may still be eligible for the vaccine. Visit the Department of Public Health’s webpage to view the full list of qualifying conditions.
