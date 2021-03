LA Sheriff’s Responding to Deputy Involved Shooting, Suspect Shot and Killed

March 14, 2021

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives are responding to investigate a deputy-involved shooting. The incident was reported Sunday, March 14, 2021, at approximately 2:10 p.m., on the 100 block of N. Rowan Avenue in Los Angeles.

The suspect was struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No deputies reported injuries.

There is no additional information available at this time.

