Gunman at large after woman found fatally shot in car outside Bellflower apartments

From KTLA • March 11, 2021 12:30 pm

A gunman is on the loose after fatally shooting a woman in her car outside her Bellflower apartment Tuesday morning, officials said.

Deputies responded to a shooting and domestic violence call just before 7:30 a.m. at the Sherwood Apartment Homes in the 14500 block of McNab Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Neighbors say they awoke to screaming and then gunshots. Some ran outside in pajamas to see what was happening.

“You could see that she was already gone,” one woman said.

Responding deputies found the victim shot in the front seat of her car.

The woman, believed to be in her late 20s, died at the scene, officials said.

Others who live at the complex said the victim had been fighting with an ex before the deadly violence broke out, and yelling could be heard inside her apartment.

“They was arguing real loud,” one resident said.

A friend told KTLA the victim has a 4-year-old daughter who is now staying with family.

Authorities have not released any information on the suspect.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate, and no further details were available.

