La Palma Crime Summary

March 11, 2021

February 18, 2021

Traffic Stop – 4:18 p.m. – 91/Knott (Buena Park) – A foot bail occurred during a traffic stop, with the subject hopping the wall. A female driver and a male passenger were detained at gunpoint. A helicopter responded to help with the search. Police were unable to locate the other subject.

Suspicious Circumstances – 7:26 p.m. – 5300 block of Orangethorpe Ave. – An ex-girlfriend of the caller’s father was possibly at the location. The caller believed that the subject was stalking her family. According to the reporting party, the subject had followed her to her job and had been stalking them at their apartment. Police escorted the reporting party to her apartment and continued a foot patrol of the complex.

February 19, 2021

Vehicle Fire – 1:47 p.m. – 91 Fwy. (Buena Park) – A truck was reportedly on fire on the westbound side of the freeway. Call transferred to OCFA.

Municipal Code Violation – 8:52 a.m. – 5400 block of La Palma Ave. – The caller complained of excessive noise from commercial vehicles to the rear of the business. Police determined that the truck was idling due to pumping cooking oil from the facility, and the engine had to run to pump. Checked okay.

February 20, 2021

Disturbance (Fight) – 6:46 p.m. – La Palma/Moody – A male and a female were reportedly fighting. Police determined it was not a physical fight and that the argument was over social distancing. No crime.

Assist Other Department – 9:32 p.m. – 183rd/Carmenita (Cerritos) – One subject was at gunpoint and a vehicle was on the embankment from the Carmenita offramp. A passenger possibly fled on foot. Shell casings were found at the scene and officers were advised to proceed with caution. The fire department was requested as the vehicle on the embankment was starting to smoke. California Highway Patrol was requested for an offramp shutdown and to handle the traffic collision report.

February 21, 2021

Traffic Collision – 7:42 a.m. – Crescent/Moody – Two vehicles were reportedly involved in a traffic collision. One driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance. A Redi letter was sent to Public Works regarding a damaged City sign on the east curb of Moody just south of Crescent.

Extra Patrol Check – 9:45 a.m. – 4700 block of Sharon Dr. – The caller requested extra patrol checks for suspicious vehicles that were unfamiliar to the neighborhood.

February 22, 2021

Welfare Check – 10:56 a.m. – Walker/Marview – A female reportedly appeared to be disoriented and walking in the middle of the street. Police contacted the female, who was subsequently arrested for resisting/delaying/obstructing an officer, outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was booked at Orange County Jail.

Transient – 11:32 a.m. – 6900 block of Walker St. – A transient was reportedly sleeping to the rear of the location. Police contacted the subject and took a field interview. Party advised and will comply.

February 23, 2021

Abandoned Vehicle – 9:37 a.m. – 4900 block of Borrego Dr. – A vehicle had been parked at the location for three weeks and had not been claimed by any neighbor. The vehicle had street sweeping citations. Police marked the vehicle for 72 hours.

Welfare Check – 5:18 p.m. – Walker/Bransford – A welfare check was requested for a male subject laying on the ground. Police contacted the subject, who advised that he was recently at the hospital. The subject had been recently discharged. OCFA was requested for high blood sugar.

Disturbance – 5:48 p.m. – 5400 block of La Palma Ave. – A subject was reportedly asking for money and refusing to leave. Police contacted the subject, who was advised about trespassing and left the area.

February 24, 2021

Fire – 12:48 p.m. – 7700 block of Valley View St. – Police assisted with an incident in which a fire was caused by the victim heating canola oil on high while not paying attention and playing video games. The pan caught fire and he attempted to carry the pan out, spilling burning grease onto the carpet and himself. The fire was extinguished, and the burn victim was transported to the hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments