Hawaiian Gardens to Honor Lives Lost During COVID March 13

March 10, 2021

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA – On Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 5:30PM, the City of Hawaiian Gardens will hold a candlelight vigil to honor the City’s residents who lost their lives to COVID-19.

The event will not be open to the public in-person, but will be streamed live on the City’s website so that residents may join virtually.

This memorial event is held in conjunction with nine other cities in the area who are remembering their lost with similar ceremonies.

Lynwood, South Gate, Commerce, Bell, Bell Gardens, Cudahy, Paramount, Huntington Park and Montebello will honor their residents.

The City has put out a call via its social media channels inviting residents to email [email protected] with photos and names of loved ones lost to the virus.

Submissions received by Thursday, March 11 at 5:30PM will be made into a presentation that will be played during the ceremony.

The City would like to invite a small number of media representatives to attend the event in person (at a safe distance) to share the event on their channels and honor those lost.

Please reach out to [email protected] if you plan to attend so we may ensure a socially distanced space.

